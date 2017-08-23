LeBron bids Kyrie Irving goodbye on Twitter following trade: 'Nothing but respect'
The King acknowledged the mega trade late on Tuesday, calling Kyrie a 'special talent/guy'
The inevitable breakup between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving went down on Tuesday when, out of no where, the Cavaliers and Celtics agreed to a deal to send Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic, Jae Crowder and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick.
Reports of Irving leaving town has been rumored for weeks after he reportedly requested a trade, in part, because of his unwillingness to play second fiddle to the King. But James showed there was no love lost on Tuesday night in a heartfelt goodbye message on Twitter calling Irving a "special talent/guy."
Irving and LeBron joined forces to form a dynamic duo in Cleveland three summers ago, and although it only lasted a few seasons, it did produce the franchise's first-ever NBA title and three-straight Finals appearances. So it was far from an unsuccessful run.
Fortunately for NBA fans, they won't have to wait long to see how Irving and LeBron react to one another in a game setting. The now-former teammates will square off against one another to open the season on Oct. 17 in Cleveland.
