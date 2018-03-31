LeBron breaks Michael Jordan's record for most consecutive games with 10 or more points

Move over Michael Jordan -- LeBron James is coming through.

LeBron achieved another career milestone during Friday night's game against the Pelicans, scoring 10 or more points for the 867th consecutive game to break Jordan's NBA record. He did it in true LeBron fashion, throwing down a massive double-pump slam in the first quarter.

For reference, the next-highest active double-figure scoring streak is Rockets guard James Harden with 257 entering Friday night.

LeBron's durability and excellence for 15 straight seasons is remarkable, and he may be in the middle of his best offensive year to date. Entering Friday, LeBron trailed Jordan by about 2,500 points on the all-time NBA scoring list. That puts him on schedule to pass MJ during the 2019-20 season, assuming he can stay healthy.

There's still one area where Jordan has the clear edge over LeBron, however, and that's NBA titles -- Jordan has six, compared to James' three.