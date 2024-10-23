This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

LEBRON JAMES, BRONNY JAMES AND THE LOS ANGELES LAKERS ...

More history for LeBron James, this time with his son Bronny James by his side. Late in the second quarter, they became first father-son duo to share the court in league history, and the Lakers continued the good vibes with a 110-103 win over the Timberwolves in Los Angeles.

The elder James has made plenty of history (he even made some unwanted history Tuesday, too), but this one was special, even though it lasted for just a few minutes. And now, with that historic moments in the books, it's up to the younger James to make his way from here, a path that likely won't be without bitter detractors, writes Bill Reiter.

Reiter: "But it's hard to ignore the pestering worries that, at best, Bronny is here in the league too soon, shoved to the front of the line by the forces of his father rather than his own talent, and that Tuesday's debut with dad -- and the laudatory coverage sure to follow -- will make things harder.

Jealousies are real. And if he largely stays in the NBA this season, or spends ample time in the G League, he will be playing against, and sometimes with, those who covet what he has, and resent how he got it."

As for factors more impactful on the result, Anthony Davis was fantastic with 36 points and 16 rebounds, and I thought JJ Redick did a lot of cool, fun, new things offensively in his coaching debut, helping diversify an offense that absolutely needed the new ideas.

I don't know how good the Lakers will be. The West is loaded. But getting a season-opening win for the first time since 2016 was certainly the right first step, and it came in feel-good fashion, too.

... AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE BOSTON CELTICS

On the night they raised a banner and received their championship rings, the Celtics proved to one of their perceived biggest threats that they're still in a class of their own. The reigning champs throttled the Knicks, 132-109, behind an NBA record-tying 29 3-pointers.

Jayson Tatum set the tone with 25 points in the first half. He finished with 37 points and 10 assists, becoming the fourth Celtics player with 30 points and 10 assists in a season opener, joining Rajon Rondo, John Havlicek and Bob Cousy .

set the tone with 25 points in the first half. He finished with 37 points and 10 assists, becoming the fourth Celtics player with 30 points and 10 assists in a season opener, joining and . Tatum's eight 3-pointers also tied Jaylen Brown (in 2021) for the most in a Celtics season opener.

(in 2021) for the most in a Celtics season opener. All five Celtics starters scored in double figures, with Derrick White (24 points, six 3-pointers) being the second-leading scorer.

(24 points, six 3-pointers) being the second-leading scorer. In somewhat hilarious fashion, the Celtics, with mostly backups and reserves in, missed their final 13 3-pointers on their quest to break the record for most 3-pointers in a game.

For all the offensive fireworks, maybe my favorite play came early in the third quarter, with the Celtics up 26. Brown clamped down on Jalen Brunson in the backcourt, forcing an eight-second violation.

For a reigning champ that kept all of its major pieces, Boton didn't have the easiest offseason, with Tatum hardly playing in the Olympics and Brown controversially not even making the team. Instead, they both -- and especially Tatum -- looked even hungrier to prove those decisions wrong. The Celtics were here not just to win, but to send a message. They did both.

👍 Honorable mentions

👎 Not so honorable mentions



Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63



Just three days before the Dodgers are set to open the World Series against the Yankees, one of Los Angeles' most beloved players -- who helped win the 1981 World Series over the Yankees -- has died.

Fernando Valenzuela, the iconic lefty who debuted as a 19 years old in 1980 and won NL Cy Young, NL Rookie of the Year and the World Series one year later, died Tuesday at 63 years old.

Valenzuela was serving as a Dodgers radio analyst -- a position he held since 2003 -- before stepping away for health reasons a few weeks ago. His impact was absolutely gigantic.

Valenzuela spent 11 of his 17 MLB seasons with the Dodgers, where he was a six-time All Star and five-time top-five Cy Young finisher. He also won a Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger awards. The Dodgers retired his No. 34 in 2023.

"Fernandomania" swept Los Angeles in the early '80s, with the Mexico native's breakthrough, background and overall aura captivating Southern California and beyond.



He is regarded as the greatest Mexico-born player in MLB history. Commissioner Rob Manfred called him, "one of the most impactful players of his generation."

The Dodgers will honor Valenzuela during Friday's Game 1 of the World Series.

⚾ World Series preview: assessing pitching matchup



One day after the Yankees announced Gerrit Cole as their Game 1 starter, the Dodgers announced they're going with Jack Flaherty. Los Angeles will turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2.

Matt Snyder broke down the state of both teams' staffs, where the Yankees are expected to have a slight edge. But the Dodgers' already-strong bullpen could get reinforcements.

Dayn Perry, meanwhile, took a trip down memory lane, reliving the best moments from the 11 prior playoff meetings between these franchises. If you want to see any part of the 12th edition in-person, it's going to cost you a pretty penny.

🏈 NFL Power Rankings, plus more star wide receivers on the move?



They just keep getting it done, huh? The Chiefs remain atop Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings, and as the league's only undefeated team, they deserve it. But it hasn't been pretty. Patrick Mahomes just posted his lowest ever passer rating in the Chiefs' win over the 49ers.

But here's the thing: The Chiefs can keep winning this way. Mahomes is fourth in success rate, so he keeps the offense on track, even if it's not great (or even good). The defense is terrific. It's not MVP-level Mahomes, but it's good enough.

As for who is playing at an MVP level, Jared Goff leads his Lions to second in Pete's rankings.

Chiefs (previous: 1) Lions (4) Ravens (5) Vikings (2) Packers (6)

Goff earned a major shoutout in my "Five things we liked and five things we didn't" in Week 7.

The Rams, meanwhile, are 24th in Pete's rankings, and it's feeling like their championship window (which, let's remember, included a championship!) is nearly shut. They seem to know it: Cooper Kupp is reportedly available for trade.

Tyler Sullivan mentions Kansas City as a potential landing spot. Furthermore, Diontae Johnson is frustrated in Carolina, and there would be plenty of landing spots for him, too.

⚽ UEFA Champions Matchday 3: Vinicius Junior hat trick leads Real Madrid



All the worries about Real Madrid's middling start to this year's UEFA Champions League evaporated in one electrifying half Tuesday. Trailing 2-0 at halftime to Borussia Dortmund, the champions netted five goals in the second half, three of which came from Vinicius Junior.

The hat trick -- and especially the final goal -- was mesmerizing, and it was the perfect precursor to him likely winning the Ballon d'Or next week, Chuck Booth writes.

Elsewhere ...

The headliner of today's action is Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich (preview), which is streaming on Paramount+. Robert Lewandowski faces his former club, and Chuck's best bet features him.

Booth: "Robert Lewandowski to score (+113) -- This isn't a revenge game factor because those aren't real, but instead it's a realization that everything for Barcelona goes through the former Bayern Munich man. He was excited for life under Hansi Flick because of how attack minded the Barcelona manager is, and it has paid dividends with 14 goals in 12 games in all competitions to begin the season. Bayern Munich's attack may be great, but their defense is susceptible."

Also, don't sleep on RB Leipzig-Liverpool.

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ We're watching the UEFA Champions League. Here's how.

🏈 Liberty at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Bucks at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Flyers at Capitals, 7:30 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏀 Suns at Clippers, 10 p.m. on ESPN