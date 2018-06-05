LeBron, Curry, Durant among NBA Finals stars reacting to Trump revoking Eagles' White House visit

Several players along with Kerr had plenty to say Tuesday regarding Trump's decision to disinvite the NFL champs

Early on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump rescinded the Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl championship. Later in the day, during media availability ahead of Wednesday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and other stars were asked about their reaction to the President's decision. 

Most, unsurprisingly, continued their criticism of Trump. LeBron and Curry each noted that regardless of which team wins, the NBA champion this season will not be visiting the White House. 

Below is a collection of the various remarks and comments from players. 

LeBron James

LeBron said it was "typical" of Trump to revoke the Eagles' invitation. He also mentioned that neither the Cavs nor the Warriors have any interest in going to the White House. 

Stephen Curry

The Warriors guard reiterated LeBron's thoughts, saying that should the Warriors win, they would stay consistent with what they did following last season's championship. Instead of going to the White House -- they were also disinvited -- the Warriors visited with local kids in Washington D.C. 

Curry also added that he's happy to play in the NBA, because players can "speak on what we believe."

Kevin Durant

The reigning NBA Finals MVP added, "What else would you expect Trump to do?" He then said that another reason for the revoked invitation is Trump knew the photo-op would look bad with so many Eagles players not in attendance. 

Draymond Green

Green suggested that perhaps the tradition of champions from major sports going to the White House just needs to come to an end if every team is going to get disinvited. 

Steve Kerr

The Warriors coach said that this was another attempt by Trump to "divide the country for political gain."

Given that all of these individuals have been vocal critics of Trump in the past, it's unlikely that this is the last we'll hear from them in regards to the President's decisions. 

