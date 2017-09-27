LeBron happy to reunite with Dwyane Wade in Cleveland: 'This is going to be fun'
LBJ compared adding Wade to showing up to school and seeing one your best friends is in your class
After figuring out his buyout with the Chicago Bulls, it didn't take very long for Dwyane Wade to make his way to Cleveland to join up with his good friend LeBron James. According to reports, Wade agreed to a one-year, $2.3M deal, the veteran's minimum, on Tuesday.
LeBron and Wade, of course, partnered to great success in Miami along with Chris Bosh, winning two titles and going to four straight NBA Finals. Now, the duo is back together again, and unsurprisingly, LeBron is absolutely thrilled. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, LeBron compared getting Wade to finding out one of your best friends is in your class in school. Via ESPN:
"I'm happy that we were able to keep him away from everybody else," James said after practice, referring to Wade accepting Cleveland's $2.3 million veteran minimum offer over competing offers from the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat. "It's a guy, come on, man, this is like one of my best friends. It's kind of like when you start school and you walk into the classroom and you're not quite sure who your classmates are and when you walk in there and one of your best friends is in there, you're like, 'Oh, yeah, this is going to be fun. It's going to be a good class.' That's the type of feeling I got."
Very relatable, LeBron. Seeing the class list on the first day of school was always one of the best (or worst) days.
On a basketball note, this response from LeBron shows why adding Wade is a smart move for the Cavs. Even though Wade is no longer the player he was when the two were teaming up in Miami, him being around will make LeBron a lot happier, and it's always a good thing when your best player is happy.
