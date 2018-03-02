LeBron 'in awe' after pulling off what he calls one of the best moves of his career
James went behind his back, then nutmegged his own teammate to split a double team for the and-one
The young Philadelphia 76ers picked up an impressive victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, but after the game no one had much interest in talking about who won or lost.
That's because in the middle of the first quarter, LeBron James pulled off one of the greatest dribbling moves of all-time -- in any sport, in any league. Basketball, soccer, Australian rules football (pretty sure you can dribble in that one), any sport in which you can dribble, you'd have a tough time finding a cooler move than LeBron's against the Sixers.
Coming off a screen set by Tristan Thompson, LeBron was about to be corralled in by Joel Embiid, who stepped up to prevent LeBron from turning the corner. So instead, LeBron put the ball behind his back to try and split through the small opening between Embiid on one side, and Thompson and Robert Covington on the other.
Except, there really wasn't any space there. But somehow, LeBron bounced the ball right between Thompson's legs, then skipped past Embiid to pick it up, drove to the basket, and converted an and-one. It was truly mesmerizing -- especially the slow-motion replay.
Maybe the best thing about this play, though, is just how much joy LeBron is getting from it. These amazing plays always bring fans and media so much enjoyment, but it's rare to see the same level of excitement from the players who actually make them. Sure, they might celebrate in the moment afterward, but usually that's about all we see. Perhaps it's because they're used to making incredible plays, and it's just not as big of a deal to the players themselves.
But not with LeBron, and not with this play. "The King" has been all over social media sharing his excitement and joy about what he pulled off. And rightly so. Anyone who can make this happen, even if it wasn't on purpose, shouldn't be humble about it.
"One of my All Time ever moves in my career! Can't even lie was low key in awe when I saw the replay! Hey what can i say, old head got some tricks too!" LeBron posted on Instagram.
It could be because we're not used to seeing it, but it's just so cool to see LeBron get the same amount of joy out his incredible move that the rest of us got.
Also, it's pretty fitting that LeBron pulled this off the same day he said that James Harden's ankle breaker on Wesley Johnson was a move you "dream about having."
-
Stephen Curry's golf swing wrecks room
Curry tried working on his golf game indoors, and it didn't go well
-
Rookie Rankings: Lonzo back in a big way
Ball has looked like a new man since returning from his knee injury
-
How to watch: Raptors vs. Wizards
Another important matchup in the battle for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference
-
Report: Smith banned for throwing soup
The Cavs banned J.R. one game due to detrimental conduct, and we now appear to know the reason...
-
How to watch: Timberwolves vs. Jazz
Jazz face must-win in desperate fight for playoff spot
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 2: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...