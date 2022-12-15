The jersey that LeBron James wore when the Miami Heat won the 2013 NBA Finals is set to hit the auction block. According to TMZ Sports, Sotheby's Auction said that James' jersey could fetch over $3 million when it goes to auction next month.

Potential buyers can begin bidding on the jersey starting on January 27.

James wore the jersey during Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals when he led the heat to a 95-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. James had a huge night, scoring 37 points on 12-of-23 shooting while also securing 12 rebounds in that crucial Game 7 performance. The NBA legend forward ended up earning NBA Finals MVP honors for his performance throughout the series as he averaged 25.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists.

"This game ranks as one of the most important performances of LeBron's career, during what has been widely debated as his greatest NBA season," Sotheby's officials told TMZ Sports in a statement.

The jersey could wind up being one of the most expensive every purchased at auction. The current record of $10.1 million dollars was set in September of this year when Michael Jordan's jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals -- his last in a Chicago Bulls uniform -- sold in a Sotheby's auction.