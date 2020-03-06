LeBron James' 2020 All-Star Game jersey sells for record $630K at auction
The money will be donated to the Mamba On Three Fund and the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James does not just shatter records on the court -- he breaks them when it comes to auction sales as well. His game-worn jersey from the 2020 All-Star Game in Chicago recently sold for $630,000 through NBA Auctions. That is the highest price ever paid for a modern NBA jersey, according to Action Network's Darren Rovell. The jersey had a total of 231 bids, with bid increments of $20.
The money from the jersey sale will be donated to the Mamba On Three Fund and the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, both of which are connected to the late Kobe Bryant.
The blue No. 2 jersey in itself was a way for James to pay homage to Gianna Bryant, Kobe's daughter who died with him in the January helicopter crash. She wore No. 2 while playing basketball.
James scored 23 points for Team LeBron in the 157-153 All-Star win over Team Giannis.
LeBron and his Lakers are proving why they are favorites heading into the postseason. Los Angeles currently stands at 47-13 and are looking to extend their win streak to three games as they face the 53-9 Milwaukee Bucks, who have the best record in the NBA.
The Lakers currently have the best record in the Western Conference.
