After sitting out with a non-COVID illness against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, LeBron James made his return to the Lakers' lineup in a 130-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. With 25 points, James moved to 460 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's career scoring leader.

Below you can see where the race stands following Friday's action.

ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER CAREER POINTS POINTS TO PASS Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 37,928 460

James is now averaging 28.9 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he would need 16 more games to pass Jabbar. If James doesn't sit out any games between now and then, and again, if the pace is maintained, the record would come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 7.

That said, it might be unlikely that James doesn't sit out any games over this stretch when the Lakers are scheduled for three back-to-backs. If James takes a few extra games the league surely won't mind; the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 and visit the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 11, both on national television.

LeBron's last three games: 25 at Atlanta, 43 at Charlotte, 47 vs. Atlanta

25 at Atlanta, 43 at Charlotte, 47 vs. Atlanta LeBron's next three games: at Sacramento (Jan. 7), at Denver (Jan. 9), vs. Denver (Jan. 12)

"I'm excited to see it happen. I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.