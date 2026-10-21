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👑 Five things to know Wednesday

🏆 Do not miss this: World Series picks and X-factors

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The best team in the National League meets the best team in the American League in the 2026 World Series, and while that might sound obvious, it is actually more uncommon than it seems. This is only the sixth time in the Wild Card era that the two No. 1 seeds will clash in the Fall Classic. This year was all about the NL flexing its muscles on the AL, and our experts widely expect that to play out over the course of this best-of-seven series with only one of them, Kate Feldman, siding with the Rays.

Feldman: "I think these two are pretty close to evenly matched and I think the Rays heating up late in the ALCS is going to give them a slight upper hand. But only slightly. This is going to be thrilling. Pick: Rays in 7"

The winner will be a first-time champion. If it is the Brewers, as most of our panel foresees, they will join elite company as a rare team to boast MLB's best regular-season record and proceed to win the World Series. They have been the top team in baseball for months, so what will it take to unseat them from the catbird seat? Our Mike Axisa says these three X-factors need to work in the Rays' favor in order for them to pull off the upset:

The battle of the infield defenses Liam Hicks and Nick Fortes vs. Milwaukee's running game Bryan Baker's velocity

📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

So much for the whole "preseason Super Bowl favorite" thing, because the Rams are a complete disaster at 2-4. They already have more losses in their ledger than some thought they would suffer all year, and it could get a whole lot worse with Davante Adams set to miss 6-10 weeks with a hamstring injury. The team that opened the year at No. 2 in Pete Prisco's Power Rankings suddenly finds itself all the way down at No. 18.

Prisco: "The next four games will decide their season, starting this week at the Raiders. They need to go at least 3-1 in this part of the schedule, or they can kiss the division goodbye."

The Rams' eight-spot drop from last week is the largest downward movement for any team entering Week 7. Their new tier is loaded with some of the biggest risers and fallers of the week. This is where they landed:

15. Texans (↑8)

16. Browns (↑3)

17. Steelers (↓4)

18. Rams (↓8)

19. Cowboys (↓2)

20. Giants (↓4)

With Los Angeles tumbling out of the top 10, there is a new member in that range. Here's a hint: That team's quarterback Maye have solved his early-season problems.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Manchester United at Como, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 Timberwolves at Heat, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Flyers at Sabres, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

⚽ US Open Cup final: St. Louis City at Crew, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

🏀 Valkyries at Dream, Game 3, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 New Mexico State at Sam Houston, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Warriors at Lakers, 10 p.m. on ESPN