LeBron James aggravates groin injury in Lakers' Christmas loss, could miss time in recovery, per report
An unfortunate collision with Patrick Beverley could force LeBron James to miss some time
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost four consecutive games, and injuries have been at the center of that streak. Anthony Davis and LeBron James each missed a game in that span, and both were hobbled in the Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, things look even more dire for the current No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
James collided with Patrick Beverley early in the first quarter on Wednesday. He appeared to be in significant pain in the moment, but played through it. After the fact, it was revealed that he had aggravated a pre-existing groin injury, though not the one that sidelined him for over a month last season. The remedy for that injury is rest, and according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, members of the organization hope to convince James to sit a few games and return to 100 percent.
James, who had been recovering from that previous injury, said of the collision with Beverley, "it kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago." This injury, which is on the right side of his groin, contributed to him missing Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
While he played through the pain on Wednesday, he was visibly bothered by what happened. James missed his first seven field-goal attempts before ultimately getting hot and closing the game with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. His lack of explosiveness was apparent on the game's final meaningful play, as Beverley blocked James' potential game-tying 3-pointer off of him, securing the victory for the Clippers.
Fortunately for the Lakers, the schedule is about to get a bit easier. They have a back-to-back looming with the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks, though Luka Doncic remains out. After that, the Lakers play four consecutive home games against opponents not currently in the postseason picture, so if James needs time off, they should be able to hold down the fort while he recovers.
Considering the groin injury that ruined James' 2018-19 season, the Lakers seemingly got off easy here. They may not be as fortunate if James pushes the issue. If rest is his best chance at a speedy recovery, then rest should be the priority until he returns to full strength.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron stripped of shot to tie Xmas game
Yes, this is the technical rule, but it's not the spirit of it
-
Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Nuggets vs. Pelicans on Christmas Day 10,000...
-
Brand speaks on Ben Simmons' shooting
When it comes to Simmons and the Sixers, the offensive numbers paint a deceiving picture
-
Lakers vs. Clippers odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Lakers vs. Clippers on Christmas Day 10,000 times.
-
This season is different for Brown, C's
In a much healthier environment, Boston's 23-year-old wing is turning into a star
-
Rockets vs. Warriors odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Rockets vs. Warriors on Christmas Day 10,000...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...