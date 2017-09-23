LeBron James airs frustrations with Trump's comments: He's using sports to divide us

President Trump tweeted Saturday morning that Stephen Curry and the Warriors are no longer invited to the White House, after Curry said Friday during Golden State Warriors media day that he was not interested in going.

This, in conjunction with Trump's comments Friday night about NFL players kneeling during the anthem, opened the floodgates for NBA players to air their criticisms of the President. LeBron James, in particular, made headlines for calling Trump a "bum."

Later Saturday afternoon, LeBron released a video expanding on his thoughts about the current political and societal situations in the country. Explaining that he was frustrated, LeBron said he couldn't be quiet about what he perceived as Trump's attempt to use sports to further divide the American people.

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

LeBron's full comments:

I think it's basically at a point where I'm kinda just a little frustrated man, because this guy we've put in charge has tried to divide us once again. Obviously we all know what happened with Charlottesville, and the divide that caused, and now, it's even hit home for me now even more because he's now using sports as the platform to try to divide us. We all know how much sports brings us together, how much passion it has, how much we love and care, the friendships and everything it creates. And for him to try to use this platform to try to divide us even more, it's not something I can stand for, it's not something I can be quiet about. You look at him asking NFL owners to get rid of players off the field because they're excercising their rights, and that's not right. Then, when I wake up, I see a colleague of mine has been uninvited to something he didn't even want to go to in the first place, to the White House. That's just something I can't stand for man. We've got Jemele Hill, and Colin Kaepernick, and all these people are speaking up. It's for the greater cause, it's for us to all come together. It's not about division, it's not about dividing, we as American people need to come together even more stronger man. This is a very critical time, and me being in the position I am, I had to voice this to y'all.

This is not the first time LeBron has called out President Trump. Along with his tweet Saturday morning, LeBron previously called Trump the "so-called President" after the violence in Charlottesville.