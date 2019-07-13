LeBron James and Anthony Davis' jersey swap delayed for 2019-20 season due to Nike production issues, per report

It appears as though LeBron James won't be gifting his No. 23 Los Angeles Lakers jersey to new teammate Anthony Davis just yet.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James isn't going to be able to switch jersey numbers for the 2019-20 season because of "potential production and financial issues" with Nike.

The planned jersey swap for the 2019-20 season has been postponed due to potential production and financial issues with manufacturer Nike, a source told ESPN's Dave McMenamin, confirming a Yahoo Sports report.

Davis had worn No. 23 during his seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and James had originally agreed to give up his number. In doing so, James would've gone back to No. 6, which he wore during his four years with the Miami Heat.

McMenamin also reports that the Lakers missed a March 15 deadline for jersey changes, but it was expected to be waived. However, Nike isn't willing to comply with the jersey swap because the financial implications would've cost the company "well into the tens of millions of dollars."

James also hasn't made an official request to change his jersey to No. 6 for the 2020-21 season as of Friday, according to McMenamin. The Lakers forward has until March 15, 2020 to make the official declaration with the NBA.

With the jersey swap not happening, Anthony Davis revealed on his Instagram account that he plans to wear No. 3 during the 2019-20 campaign. Davis wore that number during his elementary school days.

While the jersey swap is on hold for the time being, Lakers fans won't have to wait long to get their first glimpse of Davis with his new team as he is set to be introduced at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.