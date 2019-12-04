LeBron James and Anthony Davis put up identical stat lines in Lakers' big win over Nuggets

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Lakers' 10-game winning streak was snapped with a blowout loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Perhaps not unreasonably, the bad defeat brought up plenty of discussion about whether or not the Lakers were for real, as they didn't play a single team with a winning record during that streak, and immediately lost when they did face a good team.

On Tuesday night, they had a chance to set the record straight when they traveled to Denver for a big matchup with the Nuggets, who are a few games behind them for the top spot in the Western Conference. The game lived up to expectations as the two teams battled until the final few minutes until the Lakers pulled away for a 105-96 win. After two Nikola Jokic free throws cut the Nuggets' deficit to one point at 97-96, the Lakers held Denver scoreless over the final 2:23 to secure the win.

As you would expect, the Lakers were led by their two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, despite the latter needing an IV at halftime to combat flu-like symptoms. Davis battling through a sickness for his own "flu game" is quite impressive, as was his defense down the stretch against the Nuggets' star man Nikola Jokic. He came up with a number of big stops in the final few minutes that were key in securing the win.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Lakers' win, however, was that LeBron and Davis managed to finish with identical stat lines. Both played 36 minutes, went 9-of-18 from the field and scored 25 points. Together, they combined for nearly half of the Lakers' points in the game.

Talk about your two stars being in sync.

With Davis' arrival in the offseason, there was no doubt that the Lakers had the talent to be formidable in the Western Conference. Still, there were some questions about how long it would take LeBron and Davis to mesh, and just how far those two stars could take a supporting cast that is less than impressive.

So far, they've answered any and all queries. After their win over the Nuggets, they're tied with the Bucks for the best record in the league at 18-3, sit atop the Western Conference standings and are top eight in both offensive and defensive rating. The only thing you can really pick at, as was mentioned before, is their strength of schedule. But they can only play who's on their schedule, and so far, the Lakers are beating just about everyone who is.