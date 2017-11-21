LeBron James and Tyronn Lue are tired of talking about LeBron's workload

At nearly 33 years old, LeBron James is averaging 37.9 minutes. At this stage of his career it's expected that most veterans will begin to slow it down and stop playing as much. James, however, has continued to log the same amount of minutes that he was logging over a decade ago.

It's something that James and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue get asked about all the time by the media and they're tired of it. In Monday's blowout win over the Pistons, James only played 27 minutes. When Lue was asked about it in pregame he seemed exhausted by the question. Via Cleveland.com:

"Yeah, I hear about that all the time," Lue said. "I played with Michael Jordan when he was 39 he played 37 minutes a night. Karl Malone was 37, played 38 minutes a night, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe. Everybody's built different. If you're one of the greats, sometimes you've got to play, sometimes you get rest like tonight."

When James was asked about it, he downplayed the issue with his minutes as something that isn't a big deal.

James said after Monday's win: "You make so much a big thing about my minutes. It's not a huge issue. But at the end of the day, when we can get a win like this, everybody benefits from it. Not just me. Everybody."

Lue and James are clearly tired of talking about this. That doesn't mean they aren't concerned about it, or that it's not something they pay attention to, but it is obviously a subject they have exhausted discussing. Obviously the Cavaliers would prefer James play less minutes, but with the injuries, James missing preseason, and a very new roster that isn't something they've been able to focus on right now.

At some point the Cavaliers have to give James some rest. Whether that means he takes a few games off for rest in the middle of the season, or he has some lower minute performances, he just needs to play a little less. That will happen eventually and everybody will have forgotten about his crazy minutes load by January, but it's a story worth paying attention to right now. Even if Lue and James are done with it.