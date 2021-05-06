After making a two-game return last week from an ankle injury that had him sidelined for 20 consecutive games, LeBron James went back on the injured list this week with soreness in the same ankle that caused him to miss significant time. The Lakers star was held out of an important game against the Nuggets on Monday, and on Wednesday afternoon, Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirmed that James would be sidelined for Thursday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers and then be listed as day-to-day going forward.

Now, though, it sounds like James will be missing even more games beyond the clash with the Clippers, as Stadium's Shams Charania reports that he could return next week on either Tuesday or Wednesday when the Lakers have a back-to-back against the Knicks and Rockets. If that's the case, James would miss crucial upcoming games this week that include matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers -- who sit just a half-game back of them in the West standings -- and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Obviously, the Lakers want to be as careful with James' injury as they can in order to make sure he is as healthy as possible entering postseason play. However, James being sidelined for this important stretch of games this week isn't ideal for a team trying to avoid the play-in tournament, which includes teams ranked Nos. 7-10 to finalize the last two playoff spots in each conference.

James has already expressed his distaste for the tournament after Sunday night's loss, stating that whoever came up with the idea should be fired. "That's wack," James said of the play-in tournament. "You've got to earn your spot to be in the postseason. No consolation for finishing last. That's corny." James may not like the idea, but having to qualify via the play-in tournament is a real possibility for the Lakers now.

In addition to not having LeBron for at least a couple more games going forward, the Lakers will also be without point guard Dennis Schroder, who is sidelined for 10-14 days due to the league's health and safety protocols. Schroder kept the Lakers afloat during James' and Anthony Davis' absence, and with him out until potentially the postseason, it will mean that the Lakers will need more from other role players on the team. How the Lakers fare over their upcoming stretch of games will go a long way toward determining where they finish in the postseason picture, and now they won't have their best player for some very critical matchups.