On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers blew out the Memphis Grizzlies, 125-85, to win their first-round series in six games. Even after the resounding victory, LeBron James was not done punking Dillon Brooks, at least not yet.

The day after the Lakers dismantled the Grizzlies in Memphis, James posted a couple messages on social media, a rarity in the playoffs. On Instagram, James made a crack about Brooks saying that he "pokes bears" when calling out the Lakers' superstar following Memphis' Game 2 victory.

On Twitter, James sent a not-so-subtle message by quoting Jay-Z's 'Trouble.'

During Game 2, James and Brooks were going back and forth on the court, and Brooks was asked about the exchange in his postgame press conference. Brooks then proceeded to call James "old" and dared the legend to drop 40 points on him.

"I don't care, he's old," Brooks said. "I was waiting for that, I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5, he wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He shouldn't have said that earlier on. I poke bears. I don't respect anyone until they come and give me 40."

James didn't have a 40-point game in the series, but he still played at a high level, and the Lakers rolled. After those comments from Brooks, the Grizzlies went 1-3, and he struggled just to reach double-digits in each game. Brooks shot 30% from the field in the final four games of the series, and he scored 10 points in Game 6.

On the same day James called out Brooks on social media, the Grizzlies forward deleted all of his own posts on Instagram.