LeBron James' arrival leads to huge boost in Lakers' ticket demand; L.A. opener ranks as StubHub's top-selling NBA game

LeBron James' marriage to Los Angeles is already paying dividends at the box office.

Two weeks ahead of the Lakers' 2018-19 opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, StubHub tells CBSSports.com that James' move to the West Coast has skyrocketed interest in Lakers tickets this season, upping demand by 427 percent from last season.

Los Angeles' first game against Portland, in fact, ranks as the ticket exchange's top-selling game nationwide entering the new season. That, of course, will mark the first time James debuts his No. 23 in a Lakers uniform during the regular season.

Fans of the defending champion Golden State Warriors apparently haven't lost interest in their NBA powerhouse with ticket demand up 70 percent from their last title run, while the Toronto Raptors are one of StubHub's top trending teams, thanks to a 152 percent increase in ticket demand from 2017-18 (insert Kawhi Leonard laugh). But no one comes close to LeBron's Lakers.

This isn't the first time LeBron has shaken up the NBA ticket market.

On July 1, the same day James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Lakers, TickPick saw its get-in price for the team's preseason opener more than double and estimated a 60-percent increase in the cost of an average regular-season Lakers ticket -- making LeBron's new team the most expensive to see in all of basketball. Within hours, StubHub began listing Lakers home-opener tickets at $545 after selling admission to Los Angeles' first 2017-18 home game for as low as $60.

Before James landed in L.A., StubHub identified James as a one-of-a-kind ticket-price influence, noting that four of its top five seasons for Cavaliers ticket sales came during LeBron's second stint in Cleveland.

"At StubHub, we have seen Cavs ticket demand steadily increase each season since LeBron returned, which is a real testament to his star power," StubHub spokesperson Cameron Papp said at the time. "There are only a few athletes in all of sports who can sway ticket demand, both home and away, like he can."