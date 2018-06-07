LeBron James arrives for Game 3 of NBA Finals wearing suede from NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's racing boots

It's no secret that NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin loves basketball. The No. 11 Toyota driver organizes a basketball league known as 'The Hoop Group' for drivers in the sport to give them a chance to mingle and has also tweeted a number of times about the NBA.

On Wednesday, Hamlin took his passion for basketball to the next level. Hooking up Cavaliers star LeBron James with a pair of kicks for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. King James wore the pair of Nike Air Zoom Generation sneakers, featuring suede from Hamlin's racing boots, as he entered Quicken Loans Arena.

No suits tonight.



Gucci jeans.

Nike parka.

Goyard toiletry bag.

Nike Air Zoom Generation sneakers, with suede from NASCAR driver’s @dennyhamlin’s racing boots. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/33aQFJSmGA — Looklive (@Looklive) June 6, 2018

Fireproof suede is hard to come by.. We have several different color variations but this is the material and shoe it’s cut from. Special dye to match @fedex colors. @nascar #nbakicks @Jumpman23 https://t.co/R8CMGRPskv pic.twitter.com/BJ30egFR4V — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) June 7, 2018

It didn't take long for Hamlin's teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, Erik Jones, to chime on Twitter.

The relationship between James and Hamlin goes way back to when the two met before the NASCAR Championship in 2010.

Just met Nascar Driver Denny Hamlin. Cool dude and best of luck to him in the final week. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2010

@KingJames nice meeting LBJ. Do work — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) November 18, 2010

Off the court and on the track, Hamlin sits eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings. He will be looking to add his first win of the season this weekend when the series heads to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.