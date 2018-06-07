LeBron James arrives for Game 3 of NBA Finals wearing suede from NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's racing boots
King James and Hamlin met back in 2010 before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship
It's no secret that NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin loves basketball. The No. 11 Toyota driver organizes a basketball league known as 'The Hoop Group' for drivers in the sport to give them a chance to mingle and has also tweeted a number of times about the NBA.
On Wednesday, Hamlin took his passion for basketball to the next level. Hooking up Cavaliers star LeBron James with a pair of kicks for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. King James wore the pair of Nike Air Zoom Generation sneakers, featuring suede from Hamlin's racing boots, as he entered Quicken Loans Arena.
It didn't take long for Hamlin's teammate at Joe Gibbs Racing, Erik Jones, to chime on Twitter.
The relationship between James and Hamlin goes way back to when the two met before the NASCAR Championship in 2010.
Off the court and on the track, Hamlin sits eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season standings. He will be looking to add his first win of the season this weekend when the series heads to Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.
