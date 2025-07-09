The decision from LeBron James earlier this summer to pick up his player option for next season from the Los Angeles Lakers came with an important caveat from agent Rich Paul — the four-time NBA MVP wants the chance to win another championship before his career comes to an end.

With that contract stipulation, Paul said James was "prioritizing roster improvement," but there are uncertainties that's been accomplished when the most notable free agency move was an agreement with Deandre Ayton after losing Dorian-Finney Smith. Couple that with James' recent not-so-subtle social media activity, and it forms somewhat of a fractured relationship between the franchise and one of the greatest players of all-time, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Over Fourth of July weekend, James responded to a photo tweet of him from inside Cleveland's practice facility shared from Hoop Central, telling the account this was an annual tradition while training at home during the summer.

"LeBron absolutely knows that he will cause a wave with these social media things," Windhorst said this week on ESPN Cleveland. "On one hand, he is just coming home for the holiday and doing something he's done numerous times in the past. On the other hand, by doing what he's doing, he's absolutely poking the bear and being passive aggressive.

"By the way, the Lakers are being passive aggressive back at LeBron," Windhorst conitinued. "They did not announce his option pick up. So they're both acting in the same way."

James has already returned to the Cavaliers once during his storied career, but would he do it again? Moreover, does Cleveland want him back? Windhorst says he's unsure how this relationship between James and the Lakers will be resolved, but that the four-time league champion limited his options — and what the franchise could do moving forward — by taking the $52.6 million salary.

"If he truly, badly didn't want to be a Laker, he doesn't pick up that option," Windhorst said.

Updated odds from DraftKings suggest James will stick with the Lakers (-700) for the 2025-26 season with the Cavaliers (+600) and Dallas Mavericks (+800) being the next destinations, albeit unlikely.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha shared a similar opinion on his recent podcast, pointing to the franchise intentionally not broadcasting his player option decision. That would normally be spun as a positive development given James' impact, but Los Angeles made no mention.

"I want be careful with what I say about like (LeBron's) relationship with the front office or the organization, but I don't think it's in like the best place right now to be completely honest," Buha said.

The ball is in James' court with his future given his no-trade clause and his yearning to be on a team with a chance to win a title.

"He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all," Paul said.