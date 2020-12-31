LeBron James is known for many things, but perhaps his greatest trait as a basketball player is his mind-boggling consistency. James practically never misses games. The Lakers star hardly ever has bad ones either. That statistical fact was confirmed Wednesday, which also happens to be his 36th birthday, when he scored his 10th point in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs. That made James the first player in NBA history to score at least 10 points in 1,000 consecutive regular-season games.

The moment came with around six minutes left in the second quarter. James drew a mismatch on the post against Keldon Johnson, backed him down, and put up an easy little hook shot for two quick points.

The streak over 1,000 consecutive 10-point games is remarkable, but James broke the league's previous record some time ago. Michael Jordan previously held it by scoring at least 10 points in 866 consecutive games. The second-longest active streak belongs to James Harden at 411 straight games. The streak itself is the equivalent of nearly 12.2 full seasons in a row. Hall of Famers like Isiah Thomas and James Worthy didn't even play 1,000 regular-season games in their entire careers.

Virtually every record involving longevity is likely to belong to James when it's all said and done. He is around 4,000 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, and is 342 games, or around five seasons with the occasional absence sprinkled in, short of playing the most games in league history. If he continues at his current pace, almost every record in the book is going to be his someday. This is just another bit of history that James has managed to make, a testament to the consistency that will never likely never be matched in NBA history.