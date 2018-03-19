LeBron James calls coach Tyronn Lue's absence from coaching 'well overdue'
James spoke to media Monday morning after it was announced Lue was taking leave
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue will miss an undefined amount of time due to illness after leaving Saturday's game, and at least one Cavalier isn't surprised. LeBron James spoke to the media on Monday, calling Lue's absence "well overdue."
Lue and Cavaliers GM Koby Altman released statements Monday, and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Lue had been considering the leave for weeks. He left against the Bulls in a win on Saturday.
"Um, I think it's probably well overdue," James told media on Monday, via Cleveland.com Cavs. "You know understanding what he's been going through throughout this season so -- obviously health is uh, the most important with everything. In life like, not surprised by it at all."
James isn't lying about Lue going through a lot this season. Between injuries, struggles and bizarre locker room spats, the Cavaliers have hardly made his job easy. Combine that stress with an underlying illness, it can wreak havoc on someone's well-being. Lue just got into a shouting match with James on the bench a few days ago.
The Cavaliers are 40-29, third in the East. and a half-game ahead of the Wizards. Larry Drew will take the helm for the Cavs while Lue takes his leave.
-
Latest LeBron anecdote is unbelievable
Sorry, but there's just no way this latest LeBron James anecdote is true
-
How to watch: Bucks vs. Cavaliers
Giannis Antetokounmpo squares off with LeBron James
-
How to watch Warriors vs. Spurs
Two injury plagued teams will meet in San Antonio
-
Butler wants return before season's end
Butler underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in late February
-
Warriors vs. Spurs odds, NBA picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the Warriors and just released a play for M...
-
NBA Sweet 16: Who would be Cinderella?
There would be some interesting matchups in the first round of a re-seeded NBA playoffs