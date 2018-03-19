LeBron James calls coach Tyronn Lue's absence from coaching 'well overdue'

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue will miss an undefined amount of time due to illness after leaving Saturday's game, and at least one Cavalier isn't surprised. LeBron James spoke to the media on Monday, calling Lue's absence "well overdue."

Lue and Cavaliers GM Koby Altman released statements Monday, and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Lue had been considering the leave for weeks. He left against the Bulls in a win on Saturday.

LeBron James said that coach Tyronn Lue’s stepping away from coaching is “well overdue. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/l1DW6eaeIP — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) March 19, 2018

"Um, I think it's probably well overdue," James told media on Monday, via Cleveland.com Cavs. "You know understanding what he's been going through throughout this season so -- obviously health is uh, the most important with everything. In life like, not surprised by it at all."

James isn't lying about Lue going through a lot this season. Between injuries, struggles and bizarre locker room spats, the Cavaliers have hardly made his job easy. Combine that stress with an underlying illness, it can wreak havoc on someone's well-being. Lue just got into a shouting match with James on the bench a few days ago.

The Cavaliers are 40-29, third in the East. and a half-game ahead of the Wizards. Larry Drew will take the helm for the Cavs while Lue takes his leave.