When the annual NBA All-Star Game rosters are announced, there's always a heavy debate regarding players that are snubbed. This year, many players around the league are in agreement on who they believe the biggest snub is.

After the reserves were announced for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James quickly took to Twitter and revealed that he believes that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is one of the "most disrespected players" in the NBA right now.

During the 2020-21 season, Booker has put together averages of 24.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.Booker's scoring numbers have slightly decreased, but he was previously the main backcourt attraction in Phoenix. Now the Suns have veteran point guard Chris Paul on the roster and that's allowed Booker to become a more efficient player.

LeBron was not the only player shocked at Booker's snub.

Booker's 50.1 shooting clip from the field is the highest of his career and that is one statistic that has increased every year since the star guard entered the league. It also seems wild that Booker has only been to one All-Star Game, in 2020, when he was an injury replacement for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Booker is capable of some pretty magical things on the basketball court and has shown that since he was drafted by the Suns. After all, he was the youngest player to ever score 70 points in an NBA game. Like many, James is on the Booker bandwagon and it's a bandwagon that is going to get pretty full if the Suns star keeps playing at an elite level.