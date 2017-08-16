LeBron James calls Donald Trump the 'so-called President' at charity event

During a LeBron James Family Foundation event on Tuesday night in Ohio, LeBron James and J.R. Smith shared a lighthearted moment on stage, as "Shirtless J.R. Smith" made an appearance.

At the end of the night, however, things took a more serious turn, as LeBron decided to address the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the subsequent comments made by President Trump.

LeBron blasted Trump, calling him the "so-called President of the United States," and urged everyone to put their best foot forward to help change society for the better.

His full comments:

"Lastly and last before I get off stage, before we all get off stage, I know there's a lot of tragic things hapening in Charlottesville. I just want to speak on it right now. I have this platform and I'm somebody that has a voice of command and the only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is love. And that's the only way we're going to be able to conquer something as one. It's not about the guy that's the so-called president of the United States, or whatever the case. It's not about a teacher that you don't feel like cares about what's going on with you every day. It's not about the people you just don't feel like want to give the best energy and effort to you. It's about us. It's about us looking in the mirror. Kids all the way up to adults. All of us looking in the mirror and saying, 'What can we do better to help change?' And if we can all do that and give 110 percent and give both foots forward, then that's all you can ask for. So, shout out to the innocent people in Charlottesville and shout out to everybody across the world that just want to be great and just want to love. Thank you, and I love you all.

LeBron previously made comments about the situation in Charlottesville and Trump over the weekend on Twitter, asking, "Is this the direction the country is heading?"