LeBron James calls James Harden's nasty crossover a move 'you dream about having'

Count LeBron James among the many people stunned by what James Harden did to Wesley Johnson Wednesday night. The stepback staredown seen around the world was nasty, disgusting, and disrespectful to the highest order. It was also arguably the greatest highlight of the season. Listen to the Clippers fans react to it. They don't even care that Harden is playing for the Rockets. They know what they just saw.

The Cavaliers superstar was asked about the play on Thursday, and his response was similar to everybody else's: Nothing but praise. He said it was one of those moves you dream about.

LeBron on last night's crossover from Harden: "one of those moves you dream about." pic.twitter.com/Ni8NBa59DO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2018

"It's one of those moves sometimes you dream about having. It was a perfect storm cause they were pretty handily winning the game. They were up 28-7, 28-3 at that point. Then he gets that stepback, one of his patented moves, the crowd went crazy. His teammates went crazy. That's a play that will be in his highlight reel the rest of his life."

Game respect game. LeBron's comment about how it's something you dream about is right on point, too. When kids are in their backyard imitating moves on the court they do two things: They count down in their head to beat the buzzer, or they pretend to break every single ankle known to man. Everybody's wanted to pretend they were on the And1 tour at some point. Harden got to live it.