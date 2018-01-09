LeBron James calls out H&M for ad of black child wearing 'monkey' hoodie
The controversial ad has also drawn the ire of The Weeknd and other athletes
H&M is in some serious trouble for an ad that it posted online which featured a young African-American child wearing a hoodie that said "Coolest monkey in the jungle." The model is shown with a confident pose, but the sweatshirt immediately drew a ton of backlash from singers and athletes alike. One of those responses came from LeBron James, who did not mince words in the caption of an Instagram post criticizing H&M's choice of apparel.
@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain't going for it! Straight up! Enough about y'all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that's what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!! #LiveLaughLove❤️ #LoveMyPeople🤴🏾👸🏾👨🏾⚖️👩🏾⚖️
James is only the latest to respond to the ad. Pop singer The Weeknd actually terminated his partnership with H&M over the ad, saying that he was "shocked and embarrassed" by the photo. You can see his response, in addition to the original photo below.
H&M has since apologized for the ad and seemingly pulled it from its catalog, with spokeswoman Anna Eriksson saying "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended."
James has long been an outspoken critic of veiled racism, with the most notable instance being when he went after Phil Jackson for referring to LeBron and his circle of associates as a "posse."
"It just sucks that now at this point having one of the biggest businesses you can have both on and off the floor, having a certified agent in Rich Paul, having a certified business partner in Maverick Carter that's done so many great business [deals], that the title for young African-Americans is the word 'posse,'" James said of Jackson's comments at the time, via ESPN.
This latest misstep by H&M is one that James is understandably upset about. And his response is simple, but pointed.
