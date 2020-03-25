LeBron James celebrates 'Taco Tuesday' by feeding 1,300 people for coronavirus relief

Though he was unsuccessful in trying to trademark Taco Tuesday for himself, LeBron James has remained committed to making that alliterative phrase part of his brand. Earlier this week, he used that connection for good to help the students of his I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

James and the LeBron James Family Foundation fed the 340 students of his school and their family tacos as the school remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The plan is to hold another special Taco Tuesday in the next week where even more meals will be delivered throughout Akron to families connected to his school.

While this obviously wasn't LeBron working tirelessly in his kitchen making hundreds upon hundreds of tacos by himself, he was able to enlist the help of a local restaurant that would have suffered a significant negative financial impact during this pandemic. James called on the Akron Family Restaurant to make enough food to give more than 1,300 people dinner. The spot has been open since 1986 and is just a block away from James's former high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary. Not only has LeBron eaten there, but so has his former high school coach Dru Joyce, who still takes his team for pregame meals there.

It's not just that this call helped the restaurant create business during this period of dining in being banned -- co-owner Nick Corpas told USA Today that the business would be fine in the long run -- it also helped workers who were missing out on increasingly valuable paychecks that could be the difference between their families eating or not.

Per USA Today's report:

Corpas said one restaurant employee hadn't worked in two weeks and had tears in her eyes as workers and volunteers finished loading meals into cars. The woman has children, and a couple of extra days of work ensured she could provide food for another week.

CBS News reports that more than 61,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States, and more than 800 have died of the disease.