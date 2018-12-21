LeBron James' comments on Anthony Davis have small-market GMs raising tampering concerns, per report

The idea of LeBron James and Anthony Davis teaming up with the Los Angeles Lakers might make for intriguing talk, but some people in front offices around the NBA aren't exactly happy about it.

James was recently asked by ESPN's Dave McMenamin about potentially playing alongside Davis one day, and James simply said that it would be "amazing." Several small-market NBA general managers, however, have become upset that the league isn't enforcing tampering rules when it comes to the Davis situation, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Several GMs told ESPN that they reached out to New Orleans Pelicans GM Dell Demps to express dismay over what they perceive as the NBA's tacit endorsement of James' comments to ESPN's Dave McMenamin calling the possibility of Davis' arrival as "amazing" and "incredible." "It's New Orleans' problem today, and a problem with a different player tomorrow for the rest of us," one Eastern Conference GM told ESPN. "It's open season on small markets and our players."

It's no secret that league executives have had their eyes on Davis' situation. The Pelicans big man is eligible for a super-max contract extension this summer, and it's widely believed that the franchise could look to trade him if they can't come to an agreement during the season.

An NBA spokesman tells ESPN: “Each case is assessed on its own facts. In general, absent evidence of team coordination or other aggravating factors, it is not tampering when a player makes a comment about his interest in playing with another team’s player.” https://t.co/6hEIyW3qBi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2018

This NBA spokesman might have put this particular case to bed rather quickly. James made "a comment about his interest in playing with another team's player." Obviously, if every star player in the league was asked for his thoughts regarding Davis as a running mate, you would be hard-pressed to find one who wouldn't want him.

In September, Davis signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, the agency that represents James and other star talent around the league. Some observers interpreted this as a subtle hint that he wasn't committed to New Orleans. If the Pelicans aren't able to agree on a long-term contract, the Lakers could potentially enter the conversation as a destination for Davis' services, but they certainly won't be the only team interested.

Wojnarowski also reported that there's no evidence that Pelicans general manager Dell Demps has voiced any concerns to the league office on this subject.