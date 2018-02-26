LeBron James complains about refs because of the 'Shaq effect,' Raja Bell says

LeBron James has used his 6-foot-8, 250-pound frame to build his game on driving to the rim and overpowering opponents with his force. A player the frame of James is typically going to draw a ton of fouls over the course of a season.

Yet, James is averaging the least amount of free-throw attempts per game since his rookie season. Does this mean he's not attacking the rim? No, that isn't the case at all. In fact, he's averaging a career high in points in the paint. He's attacking the rim just as much as he ever has, if not more.

So where are the calls?

CBS Sports NBA analyst Raja Bell credits the "Shaq effect" for the lack of calls. Since James is so big and strong, refs aren't always sure when it comes to making calls for them. Here's what Bell said on CBS Sports HQ:

"I went to the front office with Cleveland a few years ago and before that, I would have told you that [James' claims] was not the case. Having sat there and watched it from the Cavs' perspective, it absolutely happens. It's kind of like the Shaquille O'Neal effect -- 6-8, 250 freight train coming downhill. It's really hard for a ref to determine who gains an advantage when a defender bumps up against him going to the rack nine, 10, 11 times a quarter. It's not fair to him. It's just the way it is, and it's a tough call to referees, but there is something to what he's saying."

This is a very unique problem to the Cavaliers star. Refs have a hard enough job as is, but then they have to figure out how to make calls for or against a player as physically dominant as James is. That can be difficult. Although for James the problem goes deeper than that. He thinks it's an issue of refs favoring shooters over drivers. Via Cleveland.com:

"There's no reason I should be going to the line four times in a game when I drive 100 times to the paint and I'm getting hit and slapped and grabbed and whatever and what not," James said Sunday, after the Cavs lost to the Spurs 110-94. "We protect the shooter. That's what it's turned into. Chicks dig the long ball and that's what it's about."

This isn't the first time this season James has complained about calls in this way. Back in November he said refs were trying to turn him into a jumpshooter. It does feel like there are times where it's easier for star players to draw calls on jump shots than drives and the way the numbers are shaping up he has a pretty good point.