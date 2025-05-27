LeBron James has a decision to make about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar holds a player option for the second year of his two-year, $104 million deal and has yet to announce his intentions for the 2025-26 season. James still has more than a month to decide whether he will opt into the final year of his Lakers contract or hit the unrestricted free agency market, and in advance of his deadline, ESPN's Shams Charania said James is 'likely' to pick up the player option and spend at least one more season in Los Angeles.

Last season was James' fifth with the Lakers and 22nd in the league. If he suits up for another year, he will break the record for the most NBA seasons played, which he currently holds in a tie with Vince Carter.

"I'm told he's likely to opt in," Charania said. "He's got a player option, about $54 million, $57 million. He's got a massive player option. That's likely. That's the plan. But, again, his option date is June 29th. So he still has about a month to figure that out. There's going to be some hard conversations that are going to happen between him, the Lakers, seeing what this team looks like. Because, listen, LeBron James, whether he plays one more season or a few more seasons, he wants to be in a competitive environment."

The addition of Luka Dončić to the Lakers roster could be an enticing factor in James' potential decision to return for the 2025-26 season. The tandem played just under half a season together after Dončić arrived via the groundbreaking in-season trade with the Dallas Mavericks. The franchise also remains in search of a difference-making big man to complement its superstars.

"He's probably going to opt in because the option is so big," Charania said, "and that gives you flexibility to figure out do you extend off that number or this is the final year, if this is the last hurrah, essentially. Year 23 for No. 23. They have All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. So, to me, it's very storybook if that's the way it goes. But that's a decision that he's gotta make."

James entered unrestricted free agency three times prior and was the headliner of those offseason's markets. His moves to Miami, Cleveland and Los Angeles defined their respective free agency cycles and shaped the NBA's competitive balance as he won championships with each team.

James is fresh off another historic season in which he broke his own record as the oldest player selected to an All-NBA team. The Second Team selection came after he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game across 70 regular-season appearances. His season came to a close in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.