The NBA world is anxiously awaiting LeBron James' decision on his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025-26 season. The 40-year-old superstar has the chance to return for his 23rd season, which would break the record he currently shares with Vince Carter. But uncertainty remains as James continues to rehabilitate his MCL injury, which he suffered during the Lakers' season-ending playoff loss to the Timberwolves in late April.

"I think [everybody has] been on pins and needles for a while," Klutch Sports CEO/founder Rich Paul and James' longtime agent said on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday. "I don't know about that though. I wish I had the answer. I don't know. … It's early. I don't have conversations like that. I go into each year like he's continuing to play. I never even talk about that."

James recently finished his fifth season in Los Angeles and has the choice of playing out his contract, opting out or signing an extension.

In his 22nd season, James averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game as the Lakers' top player. After the season-ending loss in the first round, James offered no details on his future plans.

"I don't have an answer to that," James said when retirement was mentioned. "Something I'll sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play. I don't know the answer to that right now, to be honest. So we'll see."

James, who turns 41 in December, remains a force on the court, keeping up with the much-younger next generation of NBA superstars. His experience and skill continue to make him a formidable competitor. So, how much longer could he play?

"I always get asked this question," Paul said. "Physically, he can play several more years. I don't think it's the physical aspect of it. I think it's where you're at mentally. With all these guys, I think we put so much on the individual. There's a lot of layers to success as an individual. And I think when you think about him per se, there's a lot of decisions that have to be made. You know, going into a locker room, what the roster looks like, what the approach of each player is. He's always going to get everybody's best shot and so is the team he's on with the history of the team."

The addition of Luka Doncic and his pending decision could impact James. Doncic will be eligible for a four-year, $229 million contract extension in Los Angeles when August rolls around.