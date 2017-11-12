Lebron James: “Dallas got a diamond in the rough”

Lebron James thinks the Knicks drafted the wrong point guard

Lebron James had some high praise for rookie Dennis Smith Jr. last night after beating the Mavericks 111-104.

This will make headlines in NY. @kingjames says Knicks screwed up not drafting Dennis Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/O80Fyqby79 — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 12, 2017

“The Knicks passed on a really good one and Dallas got the diamond in the rough. He should be a Knick. That’s going to make some headlines but he should be a Knick. But, I know [Dallas] is excited he didn’t go there. He’s an unbelievable talent, athleticism, very poised to be his age, can shoot the ball, can penetrate, he’s going to only get better and better with the opportunity that he’s been given here to play. Dallas got a good one. I’ve been on that, I’ve been with him for so long now, been on his talent level.”

Among many things, Lebron was right that his quote would make headlines. While Lebron hasn’t always been the best scout, the self-proclaimed king was dead right about Smith Jr.’s unbelievable talent.

Lebron and Dennis had a sequence last night that was the most exciting of the game.

Dennis Smith Jr. and the Mavericks won’t face Lebron James and the Cavaliers again until April 1st, 2018 in Cleveland.