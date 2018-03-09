LeBron James denies having a free agency list, says focus remains on current season

LeBron James has a very interesting decision to make this summer. James will only have one year left on his contract with the Cavaliers. If he chooses to opt out of that final year he'll become an unrestricted free agent capable of going anywhere he wants. Even at 33 years old, there isn't a team in the NBA that would deny a chance at James.

Recently, a report stated that James has already limited his list of options this summer to the Cavs, 76ers, Lakers and Rockets. However, ESPN reported Friday that there is little chance anybody knows what he's going to do this summer. The reason? Not even James knows yet.

"If someone is pretending they know what LeBron is thinking, they're guessing," one source close to the situation says. "How could anyone know when he doesn't even know?"

The only person that has any clue what LeBron is going to do this summer is LeBron himself, and he's not going to give any hints. When asked about his apparent list, James denied it and said that his goal is to get his team ready for the rest of the season. This isn't the time to think about free agency. via Cleveland.com

James also said -- as he's said on numerous occasions -- that now is not the time for him to consider his free agency in any way. A recent media report suggested that James had narrowed a list of potential free-agent destinations to Cleveland, the Lakers, Philadelphia and Houston, all of which he denied. "I've still got too much work to do here," James said, referring to the Cavs' current season. "One thing about me and my career, your probably don't know, you haven't been around me, that I handle my business accordingly, and when that time comes I'll take care of that. But right now, my job right now is to get these guys prepared for the Clippers tonight and then how we can continue to get better going down the stretch."

Players say this all the time in terms of free agency. In the case of LeBron, it might be hard to believe, but he probably hasn't given free agency as much thought as people think he has. He's the type of player where trying to win a championship and focusing on each game is more important to him than whatever decision he might make in the future.

Free agency is a long ways off. Whatever James chooses to do will be a decision he makes at that time. There's no value in him worrying about his future and where he wants to sign at this moment while he's still trying to win a second championship in Cleveland.