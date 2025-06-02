LeBron James has gripes with the current state of youth sports. Between single-sport specialization, year-round participation and the rise of social media influencers, the Los Angeles Lakers star noted in a podcast appearance with Luka Dončić and Steve Nash that there are concerning trends in youth sports programs that lead to early physical and mental burnout. As the father of three children, the James noted his experiences raising kids and how today's sports realities differ from those of the past.

Travel teams and offseason training programs continue to rise in popularity across all sports and are now bastions of the youth athletics model. They offer exposure on the college recruiting trail and provide ample development opportunities but also come with high demands.

"I think a lot of kids, they burn the hell out," James said on his podcast, Mind the Game. "'I'm gonna just do this one all year round and just play basketball or just play volleyball or just play soccer all year round.' You burn out at 22, 23, 24 because you've just been doing it. Or younger. They just say, 'To hell with it. I don't even want to play no more.' I don't think putting a cap on these kids -- they should just be able to explore, man."

James was a two-sport star in high school at Akron (Ohio) St. Vincent-St. Mary's and shined on the football field as a wide receiver. Debate still abounds as to whether he would have excelled in college and the NFL as a receiver or tight end. He went with basketball and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft straight out of high school.

"I've made sure that our kids, and my wife included, have always taken a break," said James. "We've told our kids, 'This is not an all year-round thing for you guys.' One, we don't want you to burn the hell out. And two, there needs to be some family time involved, as well, too."

Both of James' sons are accomplished basketball players who picked up significant interest from major college programs. Bronny James played one season at USC before he departed and was drafted to join his father with the Lakers. Bryce James committed this offseason to play his college ball at Arizona. Zhuri James, his only daughter and youngest child, plays volleyball.

Given his fame as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, James and his family are constantly in the public eye. That visibility comes with its blend of challenges and opportunities, too.

"A lot of their skills coaches and trainers and stuff that's involved in a lot of these kids' lives, they actually want to be more famous than the actual kid," said James. "They think they're more important than the actual kid that they're training. Their motive is not pure. They want to be on the camera. They want to be recognized. They want to talk to the media. … That's not the [expletive] objective."