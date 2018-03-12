LeBron James drops sick no-look pass against the Lakers

Cavaliers star LeBron James' passing is a part of his game that, as much as it gets talked about, can easily be forgotten amidst all of his other skills. His insane athleticism. The power on his highlight dunks. Those moments where he decides to take over a game. It's all part of the package that comes with having him on a roster.

Sunday night, James showed off his skill with one of the best passes of the season. Maybe even his career. James brought out a no-look pass that was so sick the entire Los Angeles crowd couldn't help but cheer about it.

There is so much about this play that makes it incredible. For starters, LeBron palms the ball with one hand and does a slight fake to make it look as if he's doing a simple pass to Kyle Korver. This draws Brook Lopez to the 3-point arc and opens up a passing lane. Then, before the Lakers can possibly react to his next move, he one-arm passes the ball down low to a wide-open Ante Zizic.

James continued his passing clinic against Los Angeles as the game went on. Later, he threw a pass between Lonzo Ball's legs. This would have been another highlight of its own had Jeff Green not missed the dunk.

Then, James found former Lakers big man Larry Nance Jr. on a lob slam. So he's already opened the wound with a no-look, put some salt in it by nutmeggin Ball, and then he rubbed the salt by completing a lob with the Lakers' former teammate.

These are the types of plays that remind everybody just how skilled James is. This pass is impossible for even some of the best passers in the NBA to make. Meanwhile, James has the creativity and ability to make all of them look like a routine play.