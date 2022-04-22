LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are one of the most iconic pairs in NBA history. While most of the basketball world holds them in high regard, they actually don't consider themselves the most skilled duo in league history.

During Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, retired seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady said he considers Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, currently playing together for the Brooklyn Nets, his most skilled all-time duo.

"Without a doubt. Without a shadow of a doubt," McGrady said. "I haven't seen a pair, a duo that skilled."

McGrady said perhaps Chicago Bulls greats Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen could enter the conversation but stated that James and Wade "are not touching KD and Kyrie."

James and Wade, along with Chris Bosh, took Miami to four consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 to 2014. They lifted the trophy in 2012 and 2013. They are such a well known and respected duo that they are part of several pop culture references, including Jay-Z's song Empire State of Mind. There is also the iconic photo of James dunking while Wade holds his arms up in front of him.

Their extensive resumes speak for themselves, but both of them were humble when replying to McGrady's comment, actually agreeing with his statement.

"And that is not a dig," Wade wrote on Twitter, including a judge emoji to settle the case. "Them two dudes are SKILLED af!"

James replied to that tweet and expressed his full agreement.

"I see no lie told!" the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote. "They are 2 of the most skilled players of ALL-TIME."

Durant and Irving will need to prove they're the NBA's most skilled duo fast, as they currently trail the Boston Celtics 2-0 in their first-round playoff series.