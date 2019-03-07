LeBron James' ex-teammates jokingly congratulate the 'ball hog' for passing Michael Jordan in scoring
Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson say James 'never passed' while poking fun at his points record
LeBron James' 31-point night against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday put him ahead of Michael Jordan on the NBA's list of all-time points leaders, upped his case for greatest player of all time vs. Jordan and even earned praise from M.J. himself.
What it didn't do was convince a couple of James' former teammates that LeBron is anything but a "ball hog."
Addressing James' climb to 32,311 career points, ex-Cleveland Cavaliers running mates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson playfully sounded off from the visitors' locker room at Barclays Center, prodding the King over his accomplishment.
"I think it's a huge accomplishment for a guy like him that's shown his consistency of, uh, ball-hogging," Frye started off. "He was a huge ball hog. Pass the ball ... Dribbling the air out of it. It's ridiculous. It took him long enough. What is this, 19 years?"
Jefferson, who spent two seasons alongside James in Cleveland before his final NBA go-round with the Nuggets, echoed Frye's critiques.
"He never passed," the retired 2016 NBA champion joked. "Why don't you try and pass the all-time assists leaders? Why don't you try to pass John Stockton instead of trying to pass Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]? Can you do that?"
Both players ended with some serious congratulations to James, who's now 1,332 points away from passing up Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, but couldn't help but fire some additional parting shots.
"Anyway, congrats, man -- you deserve it," Frye said. "You suck. ...You owe me a bottle of wine."
