LeBron James expected to make Lakers debut on Sunday vs. Nuggets, will likely have minutes restriction
Lakers coach Luke Walton said James will take the court for the team's preseason opener
Those of you hoping to catch a glimpse of LeBron James in his first game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers won't have to wait much longer. Occasionally superstars, particularly those of James' age and pedigree, sit out preseason games for various reasons. That won't be the case for James.
Lakers head coach Luke Walton said on Thursday that James will play in the team's preseason opener against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in San Diego. Walton said James would play between one and 48 minutes, but Lakers reporter Mike Trudell tweeted that James will likely face a minutes restriction, which isn't much of a surprise.
It's going to be strange for NBA fans to see LeBron gliding up and down the floor in a Lakers uniform, but it's important for him to get on the court early. The Lakers have several new players to incorporate, and the process of learning each other's strengths, weaknesses and tendencies can never begin too soon.
It's also hard to imagine James would willingly sit out any game, even a preseason affair. Last season, during which he turned 33 years old, he played all 82 games for the first time in his career and led the NBA in minutes. He's been remarkably durable during his career, and it doesn't look like he's going to change his approach in the latest chapter with the Lakers.
