LeBron James has created so many memorable moments that it's impossible to remember all of them. That's what happens when you're about to play in your 10th NBA Finals and ninth Finals since 2011, which James is about to do when his Lakers begin their series against the Heat on Wednesday night.

While a few of James' memorable Finals moments -- specifically his block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the '16 Finals -- have lived on in NBA infamy, some of James' greatest Finals performances have failed to stand the test of time. Along with his laundry list of memorable Finals moments, this can be attributed to the fact that several of James' greatest Finals moments came in losing efforts. That doesn't mean, however, that James' greatness in those games should be forgotten when reflecting back on his Finals career.

As James prepares to face his former team in yet another Finals matchup, here's a look at The King's five most underappreciated Finals moments. You'll notice that there are no games on this list from James' epic 2015 Finals, as his historic performance in that series has been well-documented.

5. 2017 NBA Finals, Game 5

Game Log: 41 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists

James' performance in the '17 Finals may be the his most underrated championship series. In five games, James averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 rebounds per game while becoming the first player in Finals history to average a triple-double for the series. In Game 5, with the Cavaliers facing a 3-1 deficit, James put up his sixth 40-point game against the Warriors, hitting 19 of his 30 shots while keeping Cleveland within striking distance for most of the game. Despite James' brilliance, three big shots by Durant at the start of the fourth quarter managed to keep Cleveland at bay, as Golden State clinched its second title in three years with a 129-120 win.

4. 2014 NBA Finals, Game 2

Game Log: 35 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists

After cramps forced him to exit Game 1 prematurely, James watched as the Spurs rallied to take a 1-0 series lead after trailing for most of the game. In Game 2, James seemingly willed the Heat to a 98-96 victory, as he was the only Miami player that scored over 20 points. Along with going 14 of 22 from the field, James also made all three of his 3-point attempts. His assist on Chris Bosh's 3-pointer with 1:18 left gave the Heat the lead for good.

3. 2012 NBA Finals, Game 2

Game Log: 32 points, 8 rebonds, 5 assists

After dropping Game 1 in Oklahoma City, the Heat could not afford to fall behind 0-2 heading back to Miami. James, following a disastrous 2011 Finals, was also feeling the heat after falling to 2-9 in Finals games. But in Game 2, James rose above the pressure, as he led Miami in scoring while hitting all 12 of his free throw attempts. His defense against Kevin Durant during the game's final seconds helped seal the Heat's 100-96 victory, as Miami would close out the series in five games.

2. 2013 NBA Finals, Game 4

Game Log: 33 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists

The other game from this series that received consideration was Game 6, when James put up a 37-10-11 stat line while willing the Heat back from a double-digit deficit. And while Ray Allen's historic 3-point shot overshadowed James' brilliance that night, James' effort in Game 4, a game Miami needed to win after losing by 36 points in Game 4, is the more under appreciated effort. James (as he would receive from Kyrie Irving in Game 5 of the 2016 Finals) was complemented in Game 4 by Dwyane Wade, who scored 32 points to go with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 steals. The duo led the Heat to a 109-93 win.

1. 2016 NBA Finals, Game 6

Game Log: 41 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 blocks

While his efforts in Game 7 of this series, along with his 51-point explosion in Game 1 of the 2018 Finals, are also contenders, James' performance in this game may very well be the best of his 49 Finals games. Fresh off his 41-point night in Game 5, James matched his previous game point tally while leading the Cavaliers to a 115-101 win. Along with leading both teams in scoring, James dominated the paint, serving up empathic blocks on Draymond Green and Steph Curry shots near the basket. The Cavs tied the series before shocking the Warriors in Game 7.