LeBron James forces people of L.A. to wait in very long lines for free pizza, chance to meet Lakers' new star
LeBron, one of the original investors of Blaze Pizza, celebrates his arrival to the Lakers with free pizza for the masses
Presumably, a lot of people in Los Angeles are now big fans of LeBron James, thanks to LeBron joining the Lakers in free agency this summer. Presumably, a lot of people in Los Angeles were already big fans of pizza, thanks to pizza being delicious as heck.
With that in mind, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that hoards of people showed up to Blaze Pizza locations around Los Angeles on Tuesday. For starters, each of the L.A. locations promised to give out free pizza during a three-hour afternoon window, and the only thing better than pizza is free pizza.
On top of that, LeBron broke his lengthy Twitter hiatus on Monday to tease a possible appearance at the Culver City location during that giveaway.
As a result, people flooded to Blaze locations around L.A. in hopes of coming across some free pizza and/or a face-to-face meeting with the Lakers' new star. The lines were quite aggressive.
If you find yourself wondering why LeBron broke his Twitter hiatus to promote what is essentially a fast food pizza joint, then make his first public appearance since signing with the Lakers at that fast food pizza joint...well, the answer is quite simple: LeBron is one of the brand's original investors.
We'll have to wait until the fall to see how LeBron The Basketball Player does in Los Angeles, but LeBron The Businessman seems to be making moves already.
