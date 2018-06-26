LeBron James free agency 2018: A Pennsylvania grade school is recruiting LeBron's kids

As LeBron James, the NBA's No. 1 free-agent story for the second time in eight years, prepares to navigate the Decision 3.0 and another possible departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers, a certain Pennsylvania team has the help of a local grade school in recruiting the three-time champion.

The Swain School, a private PK-8 school based in Allentown, took to social media on Tuesday, less than a week before James is expected to hit the open market, and it did so to promote its facilities for LeBron's kids. First came a Facebook video from the school's front desk, complete with a receptionist greeting -- "Thank you for signing in, Mr. James." Then came another from the school's "incredible" basketball court.

The only holdup, besides the fact that James' 13-year-old son, LeBron Jr., is already already all over the court at his current school?

The pitch doesn't involve LeBron coming to Pennsylvania to play basketball.

Much to the delight of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and countless Philadelphia 76ers fans, the Sixers have some of the best odds of landing the 14-time All-Star in free agency. But it's the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies, who have been after LeBron the most, and Tuesday's assist from The Swain School was just their latest push for the NBA superstar.

Since publishing an open letter to James in May, when they argued that the only way for LeBron to definitively become the NBA's greatest of all time is to make like Michael Jordan and experiment with minor-league baseball, the IronPigs have erected a highway billboard featuring James in a Lehigh Valley jersey, sent him a custom IronPigs uniform and planned a June 28 #LVWantsLeBron Night, where any fans wearing his No. 23 jersey will get NBA-style headbands and free Sprite, James' signature drink. They've also pledged to give his LeBron Jr., or Bronny, a job in their social media department if James signs with them.

James has already said he'd embrace the opportunity to play alongside his son in the NBA, so the IronPigs could be on to something.

We'll find out on July 1, when LeBron becomes available and the IronPigs president promised he'd "be in touch" with King James.