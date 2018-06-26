LeBron James free agency 2018: Anonymous GM says LeBron's already calling potential future teammates

LeBron James has a big decision to make this summer. He has to decide before June 29 if he will opt in to the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, or opt out and become an unrestricted free agent. He'll also need to ultimately decide if he wants to stay in Cleveland or play elsewhere.

Technically, if James does decide to opt out he can't talk to other teams before NBA free agency opens on July 1, as that would considered tampering by the team James would be talking to. However, those rules have always been loosely applied to players talking with each other, and according to one anonymous GM, James has been calling potential future teammates to get a feel for the teams he might want to join. Via Los Angeles Daily News

Not that everyone's necessarily waiting until midnight of July 1, even if the NBA keeps sending out memos on tampering, according to an Eastern Conference GM. "Meanwhile," said the GM, "LeBron is doing what he does – calling players on other teams he wants to play with." There have been no specific reports, but there's no mystery about who's involved. At this point, the surprise would be finding out some fave LeBron has kept secret.

It would make sense for James to try and get a feel for any potential teammates by contacting them ahead of time. He's all about putting himself in a situation that will help him be successful, and the best way to do that is to contact people ahead of time. This also might be an indication of why certain teams seem to be showing up in rumors more often than the rest.

The teams James has been connected to most frequently are the Lakers, 76ers, Rockets and Cavaliers. Some of this just has to do with fit reasons. The Lakers make sense off the court and have the cap space to put another star next to James. The Rockets are already a contender, and James'' friend, Chris Paul, plays in Houston. Cleveland is the team, and city, where James has an influence that he just can't have with any other organization. Ohio is also James' home, of course.