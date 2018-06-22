LeBron James free agency: Cavaliers GM says team having 'good dialogue' with LeBron's camp

Now that the 2018 NBA Draft has come and gone, the next big event on the NBA calendar is the start of free agency. It's an important part of every summer, but especially so this year. That, of course, is because LeBron James will more than likely become an unrestricted free agent. And it's rare that teams have a chance to sign the best player in the world.

Really, though, there's just a few teams that have that chance. One of them is LeBron's current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. At this point, it's still to early to know what LeBron's going to do, as he himself is probably still deciding. But there is a bit of good news for Cavs fans, as GM Koby Altman says the team has a "good dialogue" with LeBron's camp. Via ESPN:

Nearly one week before LeBron James must inform the Cleveland Cavaliers whether he intends to pick up the option on his contract with the Cavs for next season, Cleveland general manager Koby Altman said he and James' camp have already established a "good dialogue." "We continue to have good dialogue with his management team," Altman said Thursday after the Cavs drafted Alabama point guard Collin Sexton with the No. 8 pick. "I think LeBron has more than earned the right to approach his contracts the way he does. He's done that before, so this is nothing new for us. "We want to respect his space during this process, and I continue to have really good dialogue with his management team as he goes through that process. That's probably all I can say at this point regarding him, but we don't take him for granted. We love him, this city loves him. He means the world to us and this franchise."

While having a "good dialogue" doesn't guarantee anything, it's certainly better than having trouble getting in contact with him or his camp. And when you're trying to convince the best player alive to stay with your team, you need all the good signs you can get.

At the very least it shows that LeBron is considering staying with the Cavs. If he wasn't interested at all, the front office likely wouldn't have such a good dialouge.