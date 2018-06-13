LeBron James free agency: Eagles' Carson Wentz says he would 'absolutely' help 76ers in recruiting process

If the Philadelphia 76ers want Carson Wentz to help them recruit LeBron James to Philadelphia in 2018, they won't have any objections from the Eagles quarterback.

Less than a week after he and fellow Super Bowl LII champion Zach Ertz attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals just to campaign for James to join the Sixers this summer, Wentz was asked at Eagles minicamp whether he'd lend a hand to 76ers recruiting efforts if he were asked to do so. And the 2017 MVP candidate said he would not hesitate to offer help if it meant bringing King James to Philly.

"Absolutely," he told SportsRadio WIP's John Barchard. "Absolutely. I hope he's coming. You know, Ertz and I were there the other night, and unfortunately he lost and everything -- I didn't really care who won in that game. But just seeing him live, we decided to make it a recruiting trip ... hopefully he knows we were there."

Asked if Carson would try and recruit LeBron James if the @sixers asked him to: “Absolutely..” pic.twitter.com/HEzgy6LtZb — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) June 13, 2018

James, who can opt out of his final year with the Cleveland Cavaliers and has long been linked to the 76ers, is a documented fan of Wentz, calling the Eagles quarterback his favorite NFL player during the 2017 season.