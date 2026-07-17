LeBron James free agency heats up; Lucas Herbert ties major record at Open with 62

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👑 Five things to know Friday

⚾ Do not miss this: MLB playoff predictions

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The MLB season's second half is underway. Coming out of the All-Star Break, this is where postseason contenders should start to separate themselves from the pretenders. In a year where so many teams have disappointed and the path to the postseason is wide open, especially in the American League, seemingly just about anything could happen over the next couple of months.

Our baseball experts set out to predict which teams will emerge from the cluster in the standings and secure spots in the postseason. A couple of divisions are easy to project, but the analysts did not reach a consensus on most of them.

And in the AL, they could foresee as many as seven different teams earning Wild Card spots:

Yankees (2 votes)

(2 votes) Rays (2)

(2) Red Sox (2)

(2) Blue Jays (2)

(2) Guardians (2)

(2) Tigers (1)

(1) Rangers (1)

What's more, all four analysts selected a different AL pennant winner. In comparison, three of them agreed on the NL champion.

And to conclude the exercise, the Dodgers received more World Series votes than any other team, which probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise. They are already running away with the NL West, as Dayn Perry pointed out.

Perry: "The Dodgers will win the division by almost 20 games thanks to their superior roster depth and top-line excellence. They'll be the only team in the division with a winning record."

🏀 Flau'jae Johnson climbs in WNBA Rookie Rankings

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It's a runaway race for WNBA Rookie of the Year as Olivia Miles became the fastest player in WNBA history to accumulate 400 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists. She is also fresh off the best offensive showing of her young career: A 33-point explosion in the Lynx's win over the Mercury. The rest of the rookie class is simply fighting for second place at this point.

The race behind Miles has been quite compelling, actually. In fact, we have a tie for No. 2 in our biweekly WNBA Rookie Rankings after Flau'jae Johnson climbed the ladder. She is on level ground with Azzi Fudd after posting 25 points on Wednesday.

Our Isabel Gonzalez explained why it's more than just the scoring that has Johnson on the rise.

Gonzalez: "Even in the games she struggles to score, such as going 0-5 against Portland, Johnson locks in for rebounds and however else she can help out her teammates. This week she became the first rookie this season to reach 300+ points, 135+ rebounds and 30+ assists."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⛳ The Open: Second round, 4 a.m. on USA Network

⚾ Rays at Red Sox (DH Game 1), 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Summer League: Bulls vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ White Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Rays at Red Sox (DH Game 2), 7:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Rangers at Braves, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 Dream at Tempo or Sparks at Sky or Storm at Fever, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Wave at Current, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Atlanta at Nashville, 8:15 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Summer League: Pistons vs. Heat, 9 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Cardinals at Diamondbacks or Nationals at Athletics, 10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Sun at Mercury, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚽ LAFC at Galaxy, 10:45 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Summer League: Timberwolves vs. Clippers, 11 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

⛳ The Open: Third round, 7 a.m. on NBC

⚽ Reign at Gotham, noon on ABC

⚽ Thorns at Summit, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Twins at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Courage at Bay, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Mets at Phillies, 4:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Rays at Red Sox, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ World Cup third-place match: France vs. England, 5 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Rangers at Braves, 5:30 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Summer League semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Angel City at Stars, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏀 Liberty at Fever, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🤼 UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Dodgers at Yankees or Giants at Mariners, 8:08 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Summer League semifinal: TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚽ Pride at Royals, 8:45 p.m. on Ion

Sunday

⛳ The Open: Final round, 7 a.m. on NBC

⚾ White Sox at Blue Jays, 12:15 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Sparks at Wings, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Big3: Rig Hands vs. Amps, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ World Cup final: Spain vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Big3: Riot vs. Triplets, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Sky at Dream, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Nationals at Athletics, 4:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Cardinals at Diamondbacks or Tigers at Angels, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Giants at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 Sun at Mercury, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏁 NASCAR at North Wilkesboro, 7 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Spirit at Legacy, 7 p.m. on Victory+

⚾ Dodgers at Yankees, 7:20 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Summer League championship: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. on ESPN