LeBron James free agency: Joel Embiid tweets out reason for James to think twice about picking Lakers

Joel Embiid has been recruiting LeBron James to Philadelphia with no shame for months. The big man has taken to social media to help lure LeBron to Philly and make the 76ers seem at least a little bit more attractive to the highly sought-after free agent. In the end, however, all his efforts may not have worked. As James' decision looms closer, the 76ers appear to have fallen out of the conversation.

While it's anyone's guess, right now it appears that James' final decision could be between going to the Lakers or staying with the Cavaliers. As the official opening of free agency draws closer there's a strong sense that James is leaning toward the Lakers. In fact, James is rumored to be in Los Angeles at the moment to take meetings as a free agent.

Embiid may be up to speed on LeBron's latest as he sent out a tweet about James' potential free agency destination. He didn't mention LeBron by name, but this was a not-so-subtle shot at him choosing the Lakers.

The Lakers are FOREVER gonna be Kobe’s and Magic’s team.... Process that — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2018

It seems Embiid doesn't like James' potential decision. He's letting James know in advance that he won't gain anything for his legacy if he went to the Lakers. After all, that team belongs to Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson (literally). James would just be an outsider to former all-time greats.

Embiid sounds like someone who's either a little sore his team isn't going to get picked, or perhaps he's playing some brain games with James. Yes, the Lakers have some great legends who have played for them in the past, but it's very possible James can become the next great star to add to the franchise's rich and successful history. Or maybe he becomes a member of Philly and Embiid's tweet did the trick. We'll find out soon.