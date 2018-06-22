LeBron James free agency odds: Lakers still favorite, Cavs make major move in latest update

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers had even been eliminated from the 2018 NBA Finals, oddsmakers had already released odds on where LeBron James will be playing basketball next season. LeBron has until June 29 to opt out of his $35.6 million contract for next season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent.

There has long been talk that James will take his talents to Southern California to join the Lakers next season, and the odds are in agreement: L.A. is the overwhelming favorite. Good news for Cavs fans this time around, though, as Cleveland has moved from No. 7 back in early June all the way up to No. 2 in the latest set of odds.

Here are the current odds (courtesy of Bovada), along with the odds from June 7 (courtesy of BetDSI):

Team Current odds Previous odds Lakers 4/13 2/1 Cavaliers 13/4 30/1 Rockets 15/2 10/1 76ers 10/1 7/2 Celtics 18/1 50/1 Spurs 20/1 20/1 Clippers 25/1 N/A Knicks 30/1 15/2 Heat 40/1 5/1

As you can see, a return to the Heat has gone from one of the favorites to an extreme long shot now, and the Clippers have entered the race after not even being on the previous list.

It's hard to imagine LeBron leaving Cleveland again, but, at the same time, he's already delivered on his promise to bring a title to his hometown and it'd be difficult to blame him for leaving again given the organization's dysfunction and current roster quality.

The Lakers and 76ers are big-market teams with young talent that have been rumored to have serious interest in LeBron for quite some time, so it's not much of a shock that they're on the list. LeBron teaming up with Lonzo Ball (and possibly Paul George?) in L.A. or Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia could be a lot of fun to watch.

NBA fans who enjoy parity are probably breaking out in hives at the sight of the Celtics being on this list, though they don't have great odds at landing LeBron. Hey, at least the Warriors aren't anywhere in sight.