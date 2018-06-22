LeBron James free-agency odds: Proven handicapper makes surprising pick for King James' next NBA team

LeBron James' off-season decision on which team to play for next season will impact the entire landscape of the NBA. If he decides to stay in Cleveland, the Cavaliers should remain a contender in the Eastern Conference and potentially make their fifth straight appearance in the NBA Finals. However, James can also opt out of his contract and become a free agent, James' free-agency odds suggest he will be elsewhere to start the 2018-19 season. The Lakers are 4-13 favorites to land King James, followed by the Cavs at 13-4 and Rockets at 15-2.

Before you place your wager on where James will play next season, you need to see which team SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel is picking. The Reno-based handicapper uses a combination of relevant data, eye tests and betting-market knowledge to form detailed analysis for each and every pick. He has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and won numerous sports handicapping contests.

His expertise paid off in the NBA playoffs, where he posted a 17-6 record on spread selections, including plenty of picks involving James and the Cavs.

We can tell you Nagel doesn't see James landing with the 76ers.



The 76ers surprised a lot of NBA fans this year by winning 52 games and earning the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia boasts one of the youngest teams in the league and is led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who are both under 25 years old. However, Nagel believes Philadelphia's young stars might sour at the perception that they built a contender, only to see James receive the bulk of the credit for pushing them to the next level.

Instead, Nagel is eyeing a team that could compete for championships right away with the acquisition of James. And which team it is will surprise you.

So which team will LeBron play for next season? And which favorites should you avoid like the plague? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine here to see Josh Nagel's pick and analysis on James' landing spot, all from a Nevada-based analyst with 20 years of experience in the sports handicapping industry.

Los Angeles Lakers 4-13

Cleveland Cavaliers 13-4

Houston Rockets 15-2

Philadelphia 76ers 10-1

Boston Celtics 18-1

San Antonio Spurs 20-1

Los Angeles Clippers 25-1

New York Knicks 30-1

Miami Heat 40-1