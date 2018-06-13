LeBron James free-agency odds: Veteran handicapper has surprising pick for King James' next NBA team

LeBron James will become the most coveted NBA free agent this offseason, with all eyes on him for the third time since 2010. Of course, his decision on where to play next season could overhaul the NBA landscape once again. James has until June 29 to opt out of the final year of his deal with the Cavaliers. However, there is strong speculation that he will leave Cleveland for a second time, and his free-agency odds suggest he will be wearing a different jersey next season.

The Lakers are the Vegas favorites to land James at 7-4, followed closely by the 76ers at 11-5 and Rockets at 5-2. The Cavaliers sit at 5-1, while the Spurs and Celtics are also in the hunt at 8-1 and 12-1.

His expertise paid off in the NBA playoffs, where he posted a 17-6 record on spread selections, including plenty of picks involving James and the Cavs.

One thing we can tell you: Nagel doesn't see James landing with the Rockets, who pushed Golden State to seven games in the Western Conference finals. Houston would have a difficult salary-cap dance and it's unlikely James would enjoy playing alongside a ball-dominant star like James Harden.

Los Angeles Lakers 7-4

Philadelphia 76ers 11-5

Houston Rockets 5-2

Cleveland Cavaliers 5-1

San Antonio Spurs 8-1

Boston Celtics 12-1

Golden State Warriors 30-1

New York Knicks 30-1

Miami Heat 40-1