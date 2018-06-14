LeBron James free agency: One team says it will hire his son Bronny if he signs with them

As 2018 NBA free agency approaches, all eyes are on LeBron James and where the future Hall of Famer could land once he makes his anticipated departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and San Antonio are just some of the speculated destinations.

But more than two weeks ahead of King James likely hitting the market, only one team has publicly recruited the 33-year-old superstar, even committing this week to hire James' son, LeBron Jr., if the three-time NBA champion signs with them.

The only catch? They are not a basketball team, and they don't want LeBron to play basketball.

If you haven't caught on by now, we're talking about the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, of minor-league baseball. The Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, they've been pushing for LeBron since early in the NBA playoffs, arguing that the only way James will definitively top Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time is by hitting the diamond like M.J. did in 1994. First came a letter from their president, who promised to be in touch with James at 12:01 a.m. on the start of free agency; plus a highway billboard featuring James' No. 23 on an IronPigs uniform. Then came the planning of a June 28 #LVWantsLeBron Night, where any fans wearing James' jersey will get free Sprite, the Cavs star's signature drink.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Now, the IronPigs have unveiled via Twitter an offer James "won't get from any NBA teams," saying they will hire the teenage LeBron Jr., or Bronny, as their new social media director if their dad suits up for Lehigh Valley.

James has already said he'd embrace the opportunity to play alongside his son in the NBA, so perhaps the IronPigs are on to something. After all, there isn't anyone besides maybe Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz who has so openly campaigned for James' move out of Cleveland, and even he wants LeBron in Pennsylvania.